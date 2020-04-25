Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases Shares of 13,636 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,708. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

