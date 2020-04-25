Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $78,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.33.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

