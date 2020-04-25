SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $80,888.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,609.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.51 or 0.02582413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.60 or 0.03188038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00592562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00806176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00077354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00593676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

