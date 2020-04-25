Shift Hits Market Capitalization of $364,742.68 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin. Shift has a market cap of $364,742.68 and approximately $548.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

