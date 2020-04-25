ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 14.4% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $15,765.24 and approximately $36.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.02602132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

