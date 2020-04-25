SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Reaches $368,664.41

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $368,664.41 and $2,186.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,609.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.51 or 0.02582413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.60 or 0.03188038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00592562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00806176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00077354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00593676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,361,651 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.