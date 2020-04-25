Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

