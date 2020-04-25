Signaturefd LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.