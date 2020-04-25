Signaturefd LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 180,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,652,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 16,316,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,660,872. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

