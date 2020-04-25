Silverway Market Capitalization Tops $56,123.83 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 146.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Silverway has a market capitalization of $56,123.83 and approximately $5,839.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,610.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.66 or 0.03188319 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00743744 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002843 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

