Single Collateral DAI Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $21,945.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.49 or 0.04466306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013240 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 12,696,208 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

