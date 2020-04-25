SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0069 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, OKEx and ChaoEX. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.12 million and $597,915.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.02578476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Braziliex, ChaoEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

