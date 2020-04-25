Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,573,000 after buying an additional 688,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,396 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 781,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,313. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

