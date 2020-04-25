SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,875.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $381,596.12 and approximately $86,875.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006265 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,339,940 coins and its circulating supply is 24,262,848 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.