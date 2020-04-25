Social Send (SEND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $144,899.73 and $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019655 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003637 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000929 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

