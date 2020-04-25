Sociall (SCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. Sociall has a market capitalization of $138,890.80 and approximately $50.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sociall has traded up 180.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

