Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOHU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 364,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

