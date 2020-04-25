SolarCoin (SLR) Price Reaches $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $621.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00592720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 349.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,977,506 coins and its circulating supply is 57,402,401 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.