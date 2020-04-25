Soliton (SOLY) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Soliton to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soliton and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A -$13.75 million -8.97 Soliton Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -55.44

Soliton’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soliton Competitors 1170 3753 6201 358 2.50

Soliton presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.67%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Soliton Competitors -774.88% -99.45% -23.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soliton beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

