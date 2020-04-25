Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

