SounDAC (XSD) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $57,693.07 and approximately $55,677.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

