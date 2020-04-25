Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

