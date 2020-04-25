SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $5,391.94

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $5,391.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

