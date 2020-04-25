Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 149,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.