Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $23,696.34 and $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.02586510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00214685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,544,875 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.