Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $13,256.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006183 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019793 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.02165764 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.