Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $9,671.20 and approximately $6,432.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00590706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 424.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

