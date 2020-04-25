SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 75.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 52.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $24.43 and $18.94. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $232,221.13 and $571.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 75.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.01120473 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00167877 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00230789 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002848 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

