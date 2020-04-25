Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. FIX began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Spire by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. Spire has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

