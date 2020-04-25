Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $446.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.29 million to $462.20 million. Splunk reported sales of $424.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Splunk by 99.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

