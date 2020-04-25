Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

