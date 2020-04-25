SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock worth $5,514,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

