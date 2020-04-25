Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Square worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Square by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $62.01. 9,245,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

