StableUSD (USDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,049.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00012713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last week, StableUSD has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $826,928.05 and $126,049.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,605,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 858,376 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.