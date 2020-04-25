Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0005

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Starbase has a market cap of $92,099.88 and approximately $11.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.04387269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009073 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

