Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.28. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,342,497. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.