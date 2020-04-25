Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,452,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

