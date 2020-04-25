Status Price Up 12.8% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Status has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDCM, Ovis and IDEX. Status has a market cap of $65.73 million and $16.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Ovis, OKEx, DDEX, Neraex, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex, ABCC, Liqui, OOOBTC, Upbit, ZB.COM, IDCM, Bancor Network, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, IDAX, Huobi, BigONE, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Koinex, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

