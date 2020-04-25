Stealth (XST) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $4,896.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000945 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,502,515 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

