Steem Dollars Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,493.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $25,493.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00012993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,609.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.03185847 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00742699 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,655,750 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

