Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.29 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $60.99 million and $5.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,555.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.83 or 0.03161170 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00707188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005241 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 390,845,558 coins and its circulating supply is 373,871,464 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Huobi, Bithumb, RuDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.