SteepCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,239.47 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,239.47 and approximately $164.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003376 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000799 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001055 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

