Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $552.18 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $552.18 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, OTCBTC, BCEX and Ovis. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02563524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,873 coins and its circulating supply is 20,295,869,271 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Koineks, Kucoin, Kraken, Poloniex, Kuna, RippleFox, Exmo, Binance, HitBTC, BCEX, CryptoMarket, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, ABCC, Upbit, OKEx, Stronghold, Indodax, Huobi, C2CX, ZB.COM, Liquid, CEX.IO, Koinex, Ovis, Cryptomate, BitMart, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Exrates, Kryptono, Stellarport and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

