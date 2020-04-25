Stephens Reiterates Hold Rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

XPO opened at $66.00 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

