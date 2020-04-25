Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 25th (VIVHY, VRT, VST, VTGN, WAL, WATT, WDFC, WIRE, WK, WKEY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 25th:

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

