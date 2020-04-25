Storm Price Tops $0.0011 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Coinrail. Storm has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $143,053.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storm has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.02580277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00214851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bancor Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, YoBit, WazirX, Binance, Kyber Network, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

