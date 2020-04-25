STPT Achieves Market Cap of $14.03 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. STPT has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

