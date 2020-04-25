Stratis (STRAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $879,420.00

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and $879,420.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004230 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007157 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000492 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001026 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,773,472 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Binance, Bittylicious, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Cryptomate and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

