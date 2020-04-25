StrongHands (SHND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,519.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $620,324.28 and approximately $3,519.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,823,705,615 coins and its circulating supply is 16,410,511,261 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex, STEX, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

