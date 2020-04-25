Strs Ohio Acquires 15,369 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Mcdonald’s worth $65,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.